12 more songs revealed for FUSER

A dozen more of the 100+ songs announced

Coming to the Nintendo Switch in Fall 2020, 12 more songs to be included in FUSER's soundtrack has been announced by publisher NCSoft and developer Harmonix. Check out the full list below, or listen to a Spotify playlist featuring all the tracks here!

a-ha - Take On Me

Ace of Base - The Sign

Amy Winehouse - Rehab

Basement Jaxx - Where's Your Head At

Becky G ft. Natti Natasha - Sin Pijama

Benny Benassi presents The Biz - Satisfaction

Childish Gambino - Summertime Magic

Flo Rida ft. Sage The Gemini & Lookas - G.D.F.R.

The Killers - The Man

O-Zone - Dragostea Din Tei

Paul Van Dyk - For An Angel (PvD Remix '09)

Sean Paul - Temperature