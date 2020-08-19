Login

12 more songs revealed for FUSER

A dozen more of the 100+ songs announced
19 August, 2020 by nintendojam | 0

Coming to the Nintendo Switch in Fall 2020, 12 more songs to be included in FUSER's soundtrack has been announced by publisher NCSoft and developer Harmonix. Check out the full list below, or listen to a Spotify playlist featuring all the tracks here!

a-ha - Take On Me
Ace of Base - The Sign
Amy Winehouse - Rehab
Basement Jaxx - Where's Your Head At
Becky G ft. Natti Natasha - Sin Pijama
Benny Benassi presents The Biz - Satisfaction
Childish Gambino - Summertime Magic
Flo Rida ft. Sage The Gemini & Lookas - G.D.F.R.
The Killers - The Man
O-Zone - Dragostea Din Tei
Paul Van Dyk - For An Angel (PvD Remix '09)
Sean Paul - Temperature

Source: Link
Rating: 0
Categories: Media, Consoles
Tags: switch
Games: FUSER

Comments

You can be first to reply!

Search

Today's VIP

sid15's avatar
Joined: December 2016
Fledgling

Recent Comments

Social Services

Want to join this discussion?

You should like, totally log in or sign up!