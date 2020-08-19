12 more songs revealed for FUSER

Coming to the Nintendo Switch in Fall 2020, 12 more songs to be included in FUSER's soundtrack has been announced by publisher NCSoft and developer Harmonix. Check out the full list below, or listen to a Spotify playlist featuring all the tracks here!
a-ha - Take On Me
Ace of Base - The Sign
Amy Winehouse - Rehab
Basement Jaxx - Where's Your Head At
Becky G ft. Natti Natasha - Sin Pijama
Benny Benassi presents The Biz - Satisfaction
Childish Gambino - Summertime Magic
Flo Rida ft. Sage The Gemini & Lookas - G.D.F.R.
The Killers - The Man
O-Zone - Dragostea Din Tei
Paul Van Dyk - For An Angel (PvD Remix '09)
Sean Paul - Temperature